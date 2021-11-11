Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.13, but opened at $67.00. Haemonetics shares last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 9,857 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

