Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

HAE stock opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth approximately $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,583,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

