Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Guild stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Guild has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

