Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

