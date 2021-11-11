Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
