Gregory E. Murphy Sells 22,759 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.