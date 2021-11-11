GreenPower Motor (GPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.73 million.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$17.90 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$43.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.78 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

