Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

GBNH stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

