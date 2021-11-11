Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GBNH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

