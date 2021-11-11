Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 850,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,452. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.