Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $109.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $439.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $451.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $470.10 million, with estimates ranging from $452.49 million to $479.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 198,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

