Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 2,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, CLSA initiated coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.