Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF remained flat at $$10.30 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

