Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 66,791,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,721. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

