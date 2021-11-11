Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON GFTU remained flat at $GBX 1,295 ($16.92) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,487. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,334.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.20. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

