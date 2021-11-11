Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Graco reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

GGG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

