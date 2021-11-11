Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

GDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Goodrich Petroleum news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 28,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,525. The stock has a market cap of $288.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 90.06% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

