Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.31% of Luxfer worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Luxfer by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

