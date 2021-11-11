Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 481,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

