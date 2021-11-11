Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 669.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $112.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.