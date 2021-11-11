Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 764,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Shares of GAMCU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.