Gold Poker Achieves Market Cap of $10,292.42 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,292.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00075428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00074462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00097749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.33 or 0.07207655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,274.02 or 1.00264212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

