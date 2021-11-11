GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. GoHealth updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoHealth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of GoHealth worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.