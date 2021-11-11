Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 2,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.