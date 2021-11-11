GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million -0.04 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million -3.95

GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -721.86% -110.15% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 32.92% 33.93% 13.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 660 3087 3308 121 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 0.92%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises peers beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

