Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. 327,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,784. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.72 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -158.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

