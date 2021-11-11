Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 7,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,829. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 345.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.