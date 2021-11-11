Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,569 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $29.43 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

