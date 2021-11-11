Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last three months.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

