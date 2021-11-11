Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.72 Million Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 214,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $21,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,890,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,241,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

