Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

