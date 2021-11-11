Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

