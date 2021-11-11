Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,178 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 410,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHB opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

BHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

