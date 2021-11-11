Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,418 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.84.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

