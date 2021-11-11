Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

