Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,627,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 11.93% of Genesis Energy worth $169,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

In related news, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

