Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.35

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and traded as high as $66.95. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 6,916 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

