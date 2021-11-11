GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEAGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

