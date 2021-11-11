GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €36.00 ($42.35) price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of €35.00 ($41.18).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

