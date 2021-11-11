GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

GEAGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

