Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 13.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RPC by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

