Gary W. Rollins Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:RES opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.43.
RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
