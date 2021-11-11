Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $156,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT opened at $329.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,099 shares of company stock worth $14,760,448 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

