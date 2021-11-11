Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

