Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Jonathan Freve Buys 3,000 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) CFO Jonathan Freve bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Freve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jonathan Freve acquired 3,000 shares of Galecto stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760.00.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galecto in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Galecto in the second quarter worth $124,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

