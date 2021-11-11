G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.54% of G1 Therapeutics worth $60,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $14.74 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

