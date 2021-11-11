FY2024 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut by Analyst

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Angi by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,848,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 153,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

