FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Boosted by Analyst

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprott in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$56.27 on Wednesday. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$35.86 and a twelve month high of C$57.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

