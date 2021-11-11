FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

CARE opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

