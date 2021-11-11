FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,873,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,867 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,193,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

