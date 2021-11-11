FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Sprott alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$56.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$47.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$35.86 and a 12 month high of C$57.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.