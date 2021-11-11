FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

BAC opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after buying an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

